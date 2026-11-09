Commuter trains are experiencing delays in 17 regions of Ukraine

Commuter trains are running with delays in 17 regions of Ukraine. The Chernihiv–Slavutych train is the farthest behind schedule: it is delayed by 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Among the trains with the longest delays are:

No. 6851 Chernihiv–Slavutych—1 hour 13 minutes;

No. 6403 Ivano-Frankivsk–Yaremche—56 minutes;

No. 6413 Pomichna — Odesa-Holovna — 54 minutes;

No. 6906 Kyiv-Passenger (North) — Nizhyn — 45 minutes;

No. 6254 Shepetivka — Koziatyn-1 — 44 min;

No. 6110 Dnipro-Main — Synelnykove-1 — 44 min;

No. 6002 Znamianka-Passenger — Piatykhatky-Stykova — 39 min;

No. 6015 Dnipro-Holovnyi — Piatykhatky — 37 min;

No. 6304 Chernihiv — Nizhyn — 33 min;

No. 6513 Kharkiv-Passenger — Gersevanivskyi — 31 min.

Delays were also reported in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions. Ukrzaliznytsia explained that some routes pass through several regions. Therefore, the same train may be listed multiple times in regional schedules.

Passengers are advised to check for the latest information on delays for commuter and regional trains before traveling. The carrier also warned that train service may be temporarily suspended due to heightened security risks. “If a train is delayed due to an air raid alert, do not wait for it to arrive at the platform; instead, stay in a safe place,” Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

In case of danger, passengers are advised to proceed to the nearest shelter or move at least 200 meters away from railway infrastructure. Trains whose service was suspended due to an air threat will resume service once the alert has ended. Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on the morning of November 9.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” plans to thoroughly review its safety protocols following the incident in which a Russian drone struck a platform at the Dnipro train station. The purpose of the review is to identify measures to speed up the response to threats during air alerts and ensure that passengers are evacuated to safe locations.

As of October 29, Ukrzaliznytsia has temporarily adjusted the schedules of some commuter trains due to planned track repairs. The changes affect the schedules of a number of trains.

Read us on