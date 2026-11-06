Russia is preparing a new attack on the energy sector and bridges across the Dnieper River

Ukrainian intelligence has received information that Russia is preparing a new attack. Possible targets include energy infrastructure, bridges across the Dnipro River, and civilian facilities. The Ukrainian Air Force and Armed Forces are already preparing to defend against the attack.

According to him, intelligence warns that Russian troops are preparing for a new strike. Likely targets could include energy facilities, bridges across the Dnipro River, and civilian infrastructure. “We currently have intelligence indicating that a new strike is being prepared—against energy facilities, our bridges across the Dnipro River, and civilian infrastructure. The Ukrainian Air Force and Armed Forces are generally preparing to defend themselves. This is not easy,” Zelenskyy stated.

The president also emphasized that Ukraine needs interceptor missiles for its Patriot air defense systems. They are essential for strengthening defenses against Russian missile attacks. Zelenskyy stressed that it is not only important to reach agreements with partners on the supply of weapons, but also how quickly Ukraine receives them. According to him, every day of delivery matters, as the ability to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure depends on it.

The head of state urged allies not to delay the transfer of the necessary weapons. He also appealed to Ukrainians to stay safe and not to ignore air raid alerts given the threat of new missile strikes. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made these remarks during an evening address.

On November 6, Russian troops attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr community. Due to the damage, the power supply situation has worsened not only in the Zhytomyr region but also in Kyiv: water pressure in the capital’s water supply system has also dropped.

In Zhytomyr, a maximum energy conservation regime is being implemented due to damage to the power grid. Residents are urged to limit their electricity consumption, especially during peak hours.

On the evening of November 3 and overnight into November 4, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and private homes in the Zhytomyr region. As a result of the strikes, more than 180,000 customers were left without power; repair work is ongoing.

Power went out across Zhytomyr following the Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

As a reminder, following the Russian strike in Zhytomyr on November 3, the power went out, according to local Telegram channels. Residents are also reporting water outages.





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