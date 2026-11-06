The last three Solaris Urbino 12 buses, purchased by the Polish charity Sikorki na Ukrainie with funds raised through a charity drive, have arrived in Vinnytsia. Their delivery was delayed following a political scandal in Poland related to the name of Stepan Bandera Street in Vinnytsia. Now all the buses in this shipment are in the city, but they must undergo technical preparation before entering service.

Currently, the buses have been handed over to specialists at the Vinnytsia Transport Company. They are checking the technical condition of the vehicles, inspecting key components and mechanisms, performing necessary repairs, and configuring the information systems. In addition, the buses must be registered and equipped with a cashless fare payment system. Only after all this work is completed will they gradually be put into service on city routes.

City officials explain that the additional vehicles will help strengthen public transportation services and create a reserve in case of power outages. “The additional vehicles will allow us to strengthen city routes and create a reserve in case of power outages. Since the buses do not rely on overhead wires, they will be able to transport passengers even if trams and trolleybuses are out of service,” city officials noted.

These are 12-meter low-floor Solaris Urbino 12 buses. They are adapted for people with disabilities, elderly passengers, and parents with strollers. The first three buses from this batch are already in service in Vinnytsia. Specifically, they serve Route No. 1, which connects the city with the Old Town. The remaining buses will be put into service after technical preparations are completed.

Why the delivery of the buses was delayed

The story of the Polish buses has been accompanied by political disputes. In June 2026, Vinnytsia withdrew its request for 15 buses from its sister city, Kielce. The reason was a debate among Polish lawmakers regarding the transfer of the buses. Some local lawmakers opposed this form of aid. Among the arguments raised was the concern that the donated buses might end up running on Stepan Bandera Street in Vinnytsia. This sparked a debate surrounding historical memory and attitudes toward the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

Initially, the plan involved 15 buses out of 40 vehicles that Kielce planned to take out of service due to their age, technical condition, and high mileage. The mayor of the Polish city explained that Vinnytsia relies heavily on electric transportation, so the buses could serve as an important backup in the event of power outages. Ultimately, the transfer of buses from Kielce was not carried out. However, the Polish charity Sikorki na Ukrainie organized a fundraiser and purchased Solaris Urbino 12 buses for Vinnytsia.

Now the last three buses have also arrived in the city. Once technical work is completed, they will join the city’s fleet and help maintain passenger service, particularly during disruptions to electric transit. The Vinnytsia City Council announced the arrival of the buses.

Due to a Russian attack on the night of Saturday, October 17, Vinnytsia was left without power. Experts are assessing the extent of the damage; it is currently unknown when power will be restored.

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