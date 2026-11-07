On November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the scandal surrounding the involvement of SBU employees in a criminal organization that NABU uncovered during the “Carthage” special operation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the involvement of SBU employees in a criminal organization “shameful and unacceptable.” The president emphasized the importance of fair punishment and also announced new personnel decisions within the security service.

“It is ‘Alpha’ that inflicts the most damage on the Russian occupiers. And in fact, I would very much like to see only such results from all other components of the Security Service as well. Unfortunately, this week brought entirely different news about the SBU—things that are frankly unpleasant, frankly shameful, and absolutely unacceptable. There have already been dismissals within the Security Service of Ukraine because of this, and there will be further personnel decisions,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The president also announced that he had approved a bill reinstating asset declarations for all SBU employees, as well as for employees of other government agencies, particularly law enforcement agencies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on parliament to pass this law without delay.

Earlier, Arakhamia called the allegations in the Carthage case an “information attack.”

Former Interior Minister Klymenko denied an attempt to bribe him by those implicated in the “Carthage” case.

Dmytro Lytvyn, the Ukrainian president’s communications adviser, stated that the case files in the “Carthage” case do not establish any facts regarding the transfer of bribes to Health Minister Viktor Lyashko and former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Read us on