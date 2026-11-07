In Ukraine, temperatures are forecast to drop to 4° below freezing at night and rise to 10° above freezing during the day on November 8

Cloudy skies with some sunny intervals and no precipitation are expected in Ukraine on Sunday. Overnight temperatures will range from +1° to -4°, while daytime highs will reach +1…+6°, and up to +10° in Zakarpattia.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook.

“No precipitation. In the western regions, there will be fog in some areas at night and in the morning. Winds will be variable, 3–8 m/s,” the report states.

It is noted that nighttime temperatures will range from 1° above freezing to 4° below freezing, daytime temperatures from 1–6° above freezing, and up to 10° in Zakarpattia.

No precipitation is expected tomorrow in Kyiv and the surrounding region. Winds will be variable, 3–8 m/s.

In the capital, nighttime temperatures will be around 0°C, and daytime temperatures will range from 4 to 6°C; in the Kyiv region, nighttime temperatures will range from 1°C to 4° below zero, and daytime temperatures will range from 1 to 6°C.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

It has gotten noticeably colder in Ukraine in early November, and temperatures will continue to drop in the coming days. However, this cold spell will not last long: a warming trend is expected in most regions starting after November 10.

Starting November 4, precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow is possible in Ukraine. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature for the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatic norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean that the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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