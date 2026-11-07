Zelenskyy Responds to Fatal Shooting in Downtown Krakow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the shooting in Krakow a shocking crime and expressed his condolences to the Polish side. The fatal incident occurred in the city center on November 7.

“A shocking crime has taken place in Kraków. On behalf of the Ukrainian people and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Nothing can justify this attack, and we are confident that the perpetrator will be brought to justice,” he said.

The president expressed solidarity with Poland and the Polish people.

“We wish strength and a speedy recovery to the victims and to everyone affected by this tragedy. Ukraine stands in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. People have the right to safety,” he added.

Krakow has declared a period of mourning until November 11 following the shooting.

Following the shooting in Kraków, European leaders expressed their condolences to Poland.

The attacker in Kraków was a 25-year-old Polish man; at least six people were killed.

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