Video: Ukraine Plans to Pass a Law on Toll Roads by the End of 2027

Ukraine is expected to establish the legislative framework for the introduction of toll roads by the end of 2027. According to the Ministry of Transportation, the creation of such a system is one of the European Union’s requirements as part of the country’s European integration.

This was stated by Serhiy Derkach, First Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine.

According to the official, establishing a legislative framework for toll roads is one of the conditions for Ukraine’s European integration.

“The ability to launch toll roads is a mandatory criterion of the European Union; it is part of European Union legislation. And as a country, we are obligated to establish a legal framework and the possibility of introducing toll roads,” Derkach emphasized.

According to him, one of the main reasons for the rapid deterioration of Ukrainian road surfaces remains the systematic overloading of vehicles.

“Our roads are being destroyed precisely because of overloaded trucks. And these overloaded trucks very often carry two waybills: one with the correct weight and one with an incorrect, reduced weight,” the deputy minister explained.

Previously, the relevant agencies had already approved maximum toll rates (converted at the current exchange rate):

Light vehicles — up to 1.17 UAH/km

Buses and trucks weighing 3.5 to 12 metric tons — up to 2.30 UAH/km

Heavy trucks — up to 6.79 UAH/km

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Currently, the Ministry of Recovery is also working to align Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements in the areas of carrier licensing, compliance with size and weight limits, and the restoration of safe transportation infrastructure.

Source: Center for Economic Strategy

Earlier, the government announced when partially toll roads might be introduced in Ukraine.

It was also reported that toll highways may be introduced in Ukraine: the first such project is planned for Volyn, on the section from Kovel to the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Does it make sense to introduce toll roads in Ukraine? Economist Boris Kushniruk weighs in.

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