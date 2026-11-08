Fuel Prices in Ukraine on November 8: Autogas Prices Have Risen Over the Past Month

As of November 8, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains had not adjusted prices for the main types of fuel. The prices of gasoline, diesel, and autogas remained at the previous day’s levels. At the same time, autogas has seen the sharpest price increase over the past month, while diesel fuel has risen to 7.60 UAH per liter.

On Sunday, November 8, compared to the previous day, fuel prices at most major gas station chains remained unchanged.

Specifically, UPG, OKKO, and WOG kept their prices for gasoline, diesel, and autogas unchanged.

Prices at the Socar chain also remained at their previous levels. Specifically:

NANO95 gasoline — 95.90 UAH/liter ;

regular NANO DP diesel — 107 UAH/liter ;

NANO Extra premium diesel — 110 UAH/liter ;

autogas — 61.90 UAH/liter.

The following prices are in effect at Ukrnafta gas stations:

A-95 gasoline — 87.90 UAH/L ;

A-95 Energy gasoline — 90.90 UAH/L ;

diesel fuel — 103.90 UAH/L ;

autogas — 58.90 UAH/liter.

Prices at KLO stations have also remained unchanged:

A-95 gasoline — 86.90 UAH/L ;

A-95+ gasoline — 95.60 UAH/L ;

regular diesel — 106.40 UAH/L ;

premium diesel — 109.40 UAH/L ;

autogas — 62.50 UAH/liter.

Among the chains listed, OKKO and WOG sell the most expensive A-95 gasoline—92.90 UAH/liter each. The lowest price for this type of fuel is at KLO—86.90 UAH/liter.

Regular diesel is most expensive at Socar—107 UAH/L, while premium diesel is also most expensive at this chain, at 110 UAH/L.

The highest price for autogas among the listed options is at KLO, where a liter costs 62.50 UAH. According to the latest available data, the lowest price is at “BRSM-Nafta,” at 57.97 UAH per liter.

Between October 8 and November 8, 2026, autogas prices rose the most. At the chains tracked by “Glavkom,” the price increased by 13.60–15.60 UAH per liter.

The largest increase was recorded at KLO—15.60 UAH per liter. At UPG, OKKO, Socar, and “Ukrnafta,” autogas prices rose by 15 UAH per liter, and at WOG—by 13.60 UAH per liter. According to the latest available network data, the price increase at “BRSM-Nafta” was 15.19 UAH/liter.

Regular diesel fuel rose in price by 4 to 7.60 UAH/liter over the month. The largest price increase occurred at KLO—by 7.60 UAH/liter. At OKKO and WOG, diesel became 7 UAH/liter more expensive; at “Ukrnafta,” the price rose by 6 UAH/liter; and at UPG, by 5 UAH/liter. At Socar, the price rose by 4 UAH/liter, and at BRSM-Nafta—by 6.36 UAH/liter.

Premium diesel fuel rose in price by 6–8.50 UAH/liter during this period. The largest increase was recorded at KLO. At OKKO and WOG, the price of DP+ increased by 7 UAH/liter, while at UPG, Socar, and “Ukrnafta,” it rose by 6 UAH/liter.

Gasoline price trends over the month were mixed. Specifically, A-95 gasoline at Socar fell by 2 UAH/liter, and at “Ukrnafta” by 1 UAH/liter. At BRSM-Nafta, according to the latest available data, it actually rose by 2.14 UAH/liter. At other chains, the price remained unchanged.

Premium A-95+ gasoline at Socar became 2 UAH/liter cheaper, and at Ukrnafta—1 UAH/liter cheaper. At KLO, its price rose by 1 UAH/liter, while at UPG, OKKO, and WOG, prices remained unchanged.

Over the past month, the price of A-100 gasoline rose by 1 UAH/liter at UPG and by 2 UAH/liter at KLO. At Socar, it fell by 1 UAH/liter, while at OKKO and WOG, the price remained unchanged.

At the same time, the price of A-92 gasoline at Ukrnafta fell by 1 UAH/liter, while at KLO, the price remained unchanged.

Ukrainian gas stations saw mixed changes in fuel prices. Over the past 24 hours, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH per liter at some stations, while A-95 gasoline prices fell by the same amount. Average prices across seven chains stand at 90.91 UAH per liter for A-95 and 105.34 UAH per liter for diesel.

In October 2026, Ukraine imported 156,000 metric tons of automotive gasoline. This is 7% less than in the same month last year, but 12% more for the first ten months of the year—a total of 1.42 million metric tons.

As of October 31, 2026, most of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains maintained their previous fuel prices. At the same time, autogas prices rose overnight at SOCAR, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta gas stations. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 104.99 UAH.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by between 4.91 and 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

The average price of A-95 gasoline at Ukraine’s largest gas station chains was approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel was 104.98 UAH. As of October 29, 2026, gas station chains updated their fuel prices.

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