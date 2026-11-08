Ukraine Celebrates the Day of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Today, November 8, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AAF). Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy and Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces Major General Oleg Apostol congratulated the servicemen on their professional holiday.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy emphasized that paratroopers hold the line in the most challenging sectors of the front and are the first to break through enemy lines—unexpectedly and swiftly.

“‘Always First’ is not just a slogan for you, but a way of life. You hold the line where it is hardest, and you are the first to break through enemy lines—unexpectedly and swiftly. “Thank you to each and every one of you for your courage and resilience. Your maroon berets preserve the memory of those who remain forever in the ranks. And we will preserve that memory,” the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Major General Oleg Apostol, Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also addressed the servicemen and women on the occasion of their professional holiday. He noted that for him, this date symbolizes strength of character, professionalism, and dedication to Ukraine.

“On November 8, we celebrate the Day of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For me, this is not just a date on the calendar, but a day dedicated to the people who prove their strength of character, professionalism, and dedication to Ukraine every day—not with words, but with concrete actions,” Apostol said.

According to him, the Airborne Assault Forces have always been distinguished by their unique character, determination, mutual trust, and readiness to act under the most challenging circumstances.

“The Airborne Forces have always been distinguished by their unique character. Determination, mutual trust, a readiness to act under the most difficult conditions, and responsibility for the comrade next to you—these are the things that shape our shared identity. Our traditions have been forged by generations of paratroopers, and our fighting spirit is strengthened every day on the battlefield.”

Apostol also emphasized that the Airborne Assault Forces are constantly evolving, refining their tactics, and implementing new technologies.

“Today, the Airborne Assault Forces are characterized by continuous development, high training standards, modern technologies, and the ability to quickly adapt to the demands of war. We are refining our tactics, implementing new solutions, and developing unmanned systems, robotic complexes, and command-and-control systems. But behind every technology, every successful solution, and every completed mission are people. It is their skill, composure, and professionalism that are the main strength of our troops,” the commander noted.

Separately, the major general expressed his respect for all service members who wear the maroon beret, regardless of their experience or length of service in the Airborne Forces.

“I am proud of everyone who wears a maroon beret today—officers, sergeants, soldiers, seasoned warriors, and those who have recently joined our great airborne family. Each of you has your own story, your own path, and your own responsibilities. But we are all united by a common goal—the defense of Ukraine.”

Oleg Apostol expressed special gratitude to the combat commanders and sergeants, on whom discipline, unit cohesion, and the outcome of battle depend.

“I extend special words of gratitude to our combat commanders and sergeants. It is on you that the discipline, coordination, and strength of our units rest. You lead, train, support, and make decisions on which people’s lives and the outcome of battle depend.”

The commander also honored the memory of the paratroopers who died defending Ukraine’s freedom and independence.

“I bow my head in memory of the paratroopers who gave the most precious thing—their own lives—for the freedom and independence of Ukraine. Their courage will forever remain a part of the history of the Airborne Assault Forces. It is our duty to remember each of them, to continue their cause, and to be worthy of their heroic deeds,” Apostol stated.

He thanked everyone who is currently serving, carrying out combat missions, training personnel, and ensuring the units’ operations. He expressed special gratitude to the families of service members for their support, patience, and faith.

“We have strong traditions, battle-hardened experience, and a clear understanding of what the Airborne Assault Forces of the future must be like. And we will continue to develop, grow stronger, and improve so that we are always ready to carry out the most difficult missions,” emphasized the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces.

On Sunday, November 8, 2026, men named Mykhailo, Gavrylo, Pavlo, and Rafail, as well as women named Marta, celebrate their name days. On this day, Orthodox Christians honor the Feast of Archangel Michael and the Other Heavenly Hosts. Here’s what the names of those celebrating their name days mean and how you can congratulate them on their name day.

November 8 is the day when, according to Catholic church calendars, several saints are commemorated, and in various countries across Europe and the world, people with dozens of different names celebrate their name days. Among them are names familiar to us, such as Mykhailo, Gavriil, and Oleksandra, as well as less common ones like Wendel, Nelle, and Gottfried. We’ll tell you who to congratulate on this day and what these names mean.

Read us on