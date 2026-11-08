Exchange Rates for November 8: How Much Are the Dollar, Euro, and Zloty Worth?

The National Bank of Ukraine has published the official exchange rates for Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Compared to the previous banking day, November 7, the value of the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound, the Polish zloty, and the Swiss franc remained unchanged.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the following official exchange rates for foreign currencies:

U.S. dollar — 45.44 UAH ;

Euro — 51.04 UAH ;

Polish zloty — 11.64 UAH.

The exchange rates for the British pound sterling and the Swiss franc also remained unchanged compared to the previous day.

Over the past week, the Swiss franc, the euro, the British pound sterling, and the Polish zloty have appreciated. At the same time, the U.S. dollar showed the opposite trend—its value declined.

As a reminder, the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine decided to raise the discount rate by 0.5 percentage points—to 16.5% per annum.

The regulator explained this move by citing mounting inflationary pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

The NBU believes that raising the rate will help maintain the attractiveness of hryvnia savings, support the stability of the foreign exchange market, and strengthen control over price growth.

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at 45.32 UAH for Monday, November 9. Compared to the previous rate, the hryvnia strengthened by 12 kopecks.

Exchange rates as of November 6, 2026—how much are the dollar, euro, and zloty worth?

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

As long as partners provide funds, the NBU will have the resources to maintain the exchange rate: economist Oleg Pendzin.

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