In the Khmelnytskyi region, 10 people were injured in a traffic accident involving a minibus and a passenger car

On November 7, a passenger minibus and a passenger car collided near the village of Kopachivka in the Volochysk community. As a result of the accident, 10 people were taken to the hospital.

The Khmelnytskyi District Police Department reported this on Facebook.

“The traffic accident occurred today, November 7, at approximately 11:25 a.m. on a highway near the village of Kopachivka in the Volochysk territorial community,” the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, a collision occurred between a Volkswagen driven by a 54-year-old man and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter passenger minibus driven by a 46-year-old driver.

Police noted that there were nine people in the minibus, including the two drivers. All of them, as well as the driver of the Volkswagen, were taken to the hospital for examination.

Information regarding the number of injured individuals and the nature of their injuries is currently being verified.

Police officers continue to work at the scene and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Source: Khmelnytskyi District Police Department

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