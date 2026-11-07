Video: Valery Markus Talks About His Wife, Who Works at NABU

A former master sergeant of the 47th Mechanized Brigade “Magura” cited his son’s future as one of his main motivations for not giving up. Marcus doesn’t want his child to have to take up arms and go to war in the future.

According to him, raising a son isn’t easy, but the main burden in this regard falls on his wife.

“It’s hard for my wife. Compared to her, it’s not hard for me at all,” Marcus said.

He also mentioned that he tries to make time for his family. He says he wouldn’t want to be one of those parents who, because of work or other circumstances, don’t notice how their children are growing up. This is especially important to him, since he himself grew up without a father.

“I grew up without a father myself. I understand perfectly what that’s like. I remember how I used to look at my father when he was around. That’s why I want my son to have what I didn’t have,” the soldier explained.

At the same time, Valery Markus admitted that he hasn’t yet formulated clear principles for raising his son. He says he’s still thinking a lot about it.

<br />

During the conversation, he also mentioned his wife when answering a question about whether he follows high-profile corruption investigations. Markus noted that this topic is close to his heart, since his wife worked as a detective for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

“My wife used to be a detective, so somehow it always comes up around me. Not in the sense that it passes me by, but in the sense that it’s close to me, in context,” he said.

The military officer made these remarks in an interview on the YouTube channel “Character.”

As a reminder, Valeriy Markus became a father on his birthday.

Read also: Sergeant Valery Markus Asks to Be Demoted and Accuses Leadership: How the Conflict Is Unfolding

Read us on