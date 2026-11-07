Video: Zelenskyy Expects Decisions on Air Defense and Energy at International Meetings in November

Ukraine is counting on concrete results regarding the strengthening of air defense and support for the energy sector during the G7, “Ramstein,” and Coalition of the Willing meetings. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement, noting that all these events are scheduled to take place in November.

He reported that he had spoken with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. According to him, Ukraine will be represented in several forums in November that could strengthen its position.

“The G7 is a group of seven—the world’s largest democracies—and there will also be the Coalition of the Willing and the Ramstein meeting—a very important forum for supporting our defense. We are striving to make each of these formats as effective as possible. And, of course, the results must primarily concern air defense and support for our energy sector. All packages that can bolster our defense and sustain the resilience of our people must be delivered on time,” the President stated.

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Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine generates more electricity than it consumes.

The Russians struck a key energy facility with a North Korean ballistic missile, according to Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Ukraine’s energy facilities 18 times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, strikes were carried out on substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and the central regions of Ukraine.

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