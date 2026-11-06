David Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” party faction in the Verkhovna Rada, stated that a separate meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev was not planned in advance and went beyond the scope of the humanitarian operation to evacuate residents from the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

According to the MP, he learned about this event from the news only after the Ukrainian side had concluded its talks with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. When asked why Trump met with Dmitriev and ignored the Ukrainian delegation, Arakhamia speculated that these talks might have concerned the upcoming trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November 10–11, or some other topic.

The lawmaker rejected allegations that the Oleshky operation had political or pre-election motives, emphasizing its exclusively humanitarian and apolitical nature. Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is considering lifting sanctions against the Russian Direct Investment Fund, headed by Dmitriev.

Source: Arakhamia on Novyny.live.

On November 5, a meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia took place at the White House, organized by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. The event followed a local ceasefire and a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

At the White House, Vladimir Putin’s representative, Kirill Dmitriev, presented U.S. First Lady Melania Trump with a painting created by an 11-year-old girl who had been taken from the occupied town of Oleshky to Tuapse, Russia. This took place during a meeting dedicated to the humanitarian operation to evacuate people from the city. Ukrainian representatives—Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and “Servant of the People” faction leader Davyd Arakhamia—were also present at the event.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump wrote letters to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. She handed them to the Ukrainian and Russian delegations during a meeting at the White House on November 5. The parties discussed the humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, which was preceded by a local ceasefire.

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