In Vinnytsia, doctors performed a complex surgery to save a soldier's limb

At the M. I. Pirogov Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital, doctors performed a complex reconstructive surgery on a soldier who sustained a severe open comminuted fracture as a result of a Russian drone attack. The doctors made every effort to save the soldier’s limb.

“As a result of the drone attack, our brave soldier sustained a severe open comminuted fracture. Despite the stabilization of the bone fragments, significant soft tissue damage and exposed bone posed a high risk of infectious complications, impaired fracture healing, and subsequent limb loss,” the statement reads.

It is noted that a team of reconstructive surgeons performed a high-tech procedure using a Hemisoleus muscle flap.

“Using the patient’s own tissues, the surgeons covered the exposed bone with a well-vascularized muscle flap, creating favorable conditions for subsequent fracture healing. The next step will be to cover the remaining wound surface with a free skin graft,” the statement adds.

This was reported with reference to the hospital’s press service.

In the Lviv region, a doctor with a heart condition underwent a unique minimally invasive surgery.

Earlier in Lviv, doctors managed to save 43-year-old Volodymyr from Kyiv, who suffered burns covering approximately 50% of his body as a result of a Russian strike on a tanker in the Odesa region.

Read us on