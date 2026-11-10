Powerful explosions in the Odesa region caused the deaths of migratory birds

Near the “Tuzly Estuaries” National Nature Park in the Odesa region, dead song thrushes were found following powerful explosions. These birds are currently migrating to southern regions.

“Following powerful explosions caused by Russian attack drones near the ‘Tuzlivski Limany,’ park specialists documented the deaths of song thrushes, which are currently on their migratory route south and use this area for temporary rest,” the statement reads.

It is noted that an examination of the dead birds revealed changes in their internal organs, including signs of hemorrhaging and the accumulation of free blood in the body cavity. According to scientists, this may indicate severe internal injuries consistent with the effects of a shock wave.

The national park explained that a shock wave is accompanied by a sudden drop in pressure, which can cause barotrauma. Birds’ respiratory systems are particularly vulnerable due to their complex structure and network of air sacs. A blast wave can also damage blood vessels, causing hemorrhages, swelling, and trauma to internal organs. In addition, the sudden impact of an explosion triggers the release of stress hormones, which affect the functioning of birds’ cardiovascular and nervous systems.

“The death of birds as a result of an explosion can occur very quickly—due to a combination of severe internal injuries, respiratory and circulatory failure, and shock reactions. At the same time, external signs of injury may be virtually absent,” emphasize experts from the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park.

The national park reported this on Facebook.

Vegetable oil was again detected on the coast of the “Tuzlivski Limany” National Nature Park in the Odesa region following a storm. It entered the Black Sea after a Russian strike on the port of Chornomorsk in April 2026. According to ecologist Ivan Rusev, as of the evening of October 26, the area of contamination had reached approximately 100,000 square meters.

Over the past month, 56 dead dolphins have been found along the coast of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park. Park officials called this number unprecedented and linked the mass death of cetaceans to the consequences of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

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