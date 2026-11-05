Zelenskyy Expects Increased Support for Ukraine from the U.S. Congress

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that after the U.S. elections, the balance of power in Congress will shift and Ukraine will receive more financial and military aid. In his view, stronger support from Washington could influence Vladimir Putin’s decision to continue the war.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has the support of both leading political forces in the U.S.—the Democratic and Republican parties. He thanked representatives of both parties for their help but noted that during the election campaign, the Democrats in particular were very vocal about supporting Ukraine and continuing military aid. According to the president, over the past two years, coordination between the U.S. and Europe on issues related to support for Ukraine has weakened somewhat. At the same time, it is important for Kyiv that Washington and European capitals act in a coordinated manner. Zelenskyy believes that without such cooperation, it will be much more difficult to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have bipartisan support. I am grateful to both Democrats and Republicans for this. But during the election, the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing aid to Ukraine. In my view, these ties have been somewhat lost between the U.S. and Europe over the past two years. And this alliance is very important to us, because without it, it is very difficult to stop Putin. And so we hope that there will now be such a balance of power that we will receive more support,” the president said.

Separately, Zelenskyy explained exactly what kind of assistance Ukraine is counting on. This involves not only political statements but also concrete decisions by Congress regarding funding and the supply of weapons. According to the head of state, it is important that U.S. support be commensurate with that currently provided by European countries. “If Congress begins to discuss strong financial support or military aid for Ukraine—the kind that, for example, Europe is currently providing—that would be a positive development,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also explained how such assistance could influence the course of the war. In the president’s view, if Russia sees that Ukraine will continue to receive significant military and financial support from the U.S., the Kremlin will have to reconsider its own calculations. In particular, Putin might begin to wonder whether it makes sense to continue the war under such conditions. Zelenskyy believes that increased U.S. aid could put additional pressure on Russia and bring the possibility of negotiations closer.

At the same time, the president did not claim that changes in Congress would automatically lead to an increase in aid. He expressed hope that the new balance of political forces in the U.S. would facilitate decisions in Ukraine’s favor. Zelenskyy made these remarks in an interview with the German television channel ZDF.

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