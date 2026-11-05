Zelenskyy criticized the work of Kyivvodokanal and spoke about personnel changes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the leadership of “Kyivvodokanal” could be replaced if the company does not speed up its operations amid power supply issues in the capital. According to him, utility services must act more promptly, as Kyiv is going through a difficult period due to Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

The president criticized the pace of Kyivvodokanal’s work and stated that the company must work faster. “Kyivvodokanal shouldn’t be operating this way. With all due respect to the people—I don’t know them personally—they need to work harder and faster. If the water utility’s management needs to be replaced, then let them replace it,” the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Kyiv finds itself in one of the most difficult situations regarding energy supply. According to him, Russian strikes have damaged the connections between power generation facilities and the capital. As a result, it is not always possible to deliver electricity to consumers in Kyiv, even when it is available in the overall power grid. The president reported that repair crews are working daily to restore power. At the same time, he cited an example of a situation where Kyiv residents blocked a road due to a prolonged power outage.

According to Zelenskyy, in that situation, the police helped bring in workers to repair the power facility. When people saw that repair work had finally begun, they cleared the road. In this way, the president made it clear that he expects utility companies and services to respond more quickly to problems in the city. In particular, he did not rule out personnel changes in the leadership of “Kyivvodokanal” if the company’s operations do not become more efficient. Zelenskyy

made

these remarks in an interview with the TSN television channel.

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Utility and energy services are working around the clock to restore normal water pressure in Kyiv’s water supply network following yet another Russian attack on critical infrastructure, which caused power outages on November 5.

Water supply disruptions occurred in Kyiv today, November 5, as a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. In five districts of the capital, water is temporarily unavailable or water pressure in the water supply network is reduced.

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