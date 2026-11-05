Russia has announced preparations for a new phase in the return of Ukrainian children to their families. In November, they plan to help nine children reunite with their loved ones in Ukraine, with the participation of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

The issue of returning the children was discussed during meetings at the White House. Topics included humanitarian issues and the possibility of reuniting minors with their families. The Russian official thanked Melania Trump for her personal involvement in this process and for her assistance in organizing the return of Ukrainian children. She stated that the parties are already preparing the next phase of humanitarian efforts. “In November, we are preparing the next phase of reunification in collaboration with the First Lady of the United States—we plan to help nine children return to their loved ones in Ukraine,” Lvova-Belova said.

She also assured that efforts to return Ukrainian children will continue. At the same time, the Russian representative did not specify exactly when the handover of the children would take place, where they are currently located, or what route is planned for their return.

The statement came amid humanitarian efforts involving Melania Trump, who had previously been involved in the process of returning Ukrainian children. However, the announcement by the Russian side does not yet mean that the return of the nine children has already taken place. These are merely plans outlined by Lvova-Belova. This was stated by Maria Lvova-Belova, the Children’s Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation.

On November 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Samora possible assistance in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. According to the head of state, Ukraine has already managed to return 2,790 children out of more than 20,000 who were illegally taken by Russia.

Another 14 children have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Ukraine has verified more than 20,000 cases of children being deported.

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