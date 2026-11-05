Vitaliy Kim was spotted wearing a Garmin smartwatch worth over 20,000 hryvnias

A black smartwatch from the American brand Garmin was spotted on the wrist of Vitaliy Kim, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs. Based on its appearance, it may be one of the models from the Fenix series, which is designed for sports, outdoor activities, and travel. These watches track physical activity and health metrics and also feature GPS navigation.

Journalists from the publication “Telegraf” drew attention to Vitaliy Kim’s watch. They speculate that it could be a Garmin Fenix 6X in either the Sapphire or Pro version. It’s also possible that it’s the previous model—the Fenix 5X. It’s difficult to identify the exact model based solely on its appearance. At the same time, in 2025, the price of such a watch started at approximately 22,000 hryvnias.

The Garmin Fenix 6 series smartwatches are designed primarily for people who play sports, are very active, and enjoy outdoor activities. Unlike regular smartwatches, they feature button controls and advanced capabilities for training and navigation. In particular, the devices include GPS, which helps determine location and plot routes. The largest version, the Fenix 6X, has a case diameter of 51 millimeters. According to the manufacturer’s specifications, it can operate for up to three weeks on a single charge in standard smartwatch mode.

The Pro and Sapphire versions offer additional features. These include downloading maps, listening to music, and connecting to Wi-Fi. This allows you to use the watch not only during workouts but also while traveling. These devices also help track physical activity and specific health metrics. They can record workouts, track distance traveled, and monitor changes in physical activity levels. That’s why Garmin watches are popular among athletes, tourists, and people who regularly engage in fitness activities.

Vitaliy Kim is not the only Ukrainian official who has been spotted wearing a watch from this brand. Garmin watches were also worn by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration. Among members of parliament, Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the “Holos” faction and Mariana Bezuhla of “Servant of the People” have been spotted wearing such watches.

Thus, Garmin watches are used for more than just checking the time or receiving notifications from a smartphone. Thanks to GPS, sports features, and long battery life, they can be useful during workouts, travel, and daily activities. This was reported by “Telegraf.”

Ukrainian journalist and TV host of the “World Upside Down” project, Dmytro Komarov, wears a Seiko Speedtimer SSC913P1 watch worth approximately 730 euros, which at the current exchange rate is about 38,000 hryvnias. This model is considered a direct descendant of the legendary Seiko 6139 chronograph, which has previously been to space.

Online attention has been drawn to the watches worn by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy and Commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov,” Denys “Redis” Prokopenko. Both military officers chose Casio models, which can hardly be called luxury watches.

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