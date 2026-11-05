The Ukrainian e-Queue may begin operating at the border with Slovakia

Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to prepare for the launch of the Ukrainian “eCherga” system on the Slovak side of the border. The countries signed a letter of intent that provides for joint work on the electronic queue system and improving traffic flow through border crossing points. Slovakia became the first country with which Ukraine has officially formalized such agreements.

The document was signed during intergovernmental consultations attended by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. On behalf of Ukraine, the letter was signed by First Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Serhiy Derkach. The Slovak side was represented by Alena Sabelova, State Secretary of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

The agreement stipulates that the Ukrainian electronic queue system can operate not only on the Ukrainian side of the border but also on the Slovak side. This should help better coordinate truck traffic and make border crossings more predictable for carriers.

How the collaboration will work

“eCherga” allows truck drivers to register in advance to cross the border and wait their turn according to a scheduled time. Thanks to this, carriers do not have to wait for hours in a general physical line in front of the border crossing point. If the system is coordinated on both sides of the border, traffic flows can be managed jointly. This should simplify the planning of international transport, reduce wait times, and help prevent truck congestion at border crossing points.

According to Serhiy Derkach, the electronic queue is already one of the most effective tools for organizing international transport. It allows carriers to plan their border crossing times and reduce waiting times at border crossing points. In addition to launching “eQueue,” Ukraine and Slovakia plan to exchange expertise on the digitization of border procedures. The countries also intend to work together to increase the throughput capacity of border crossing points and modernize border infrastructure.

Another area of cooperation is securing funding for joint projects. This involves the possibility of raising funds for the development of border infrastructure and the implementation of new digital solutions.

When “eCherga” Will Go Live in Slovakia

The signed document does not yet mean that the system is ready for operation on the Slovak side of the border. This is only the first step toward its implementation. The next stage will be an assessment of the technical feasibility of launching “eCherga” in Slovakia. After that, the parties must draft a separate intergovernmental agreement that will define the terms and procedures for cooperation.

The exact launch date has not yet been announced. It will depend on the results of the technical assessment and further agreements between Ukraine and Slovakia. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

On October 30, cars waiting to leave Ukraine backed up in front of the “Uzhhorod” border crossing on the Ukrainian-Slovak border.

Ukraine is discussing with Poland and Slovakia the possibility of moving customs inspections further away from the Ukrainian border—into the territory of those countries. This step is being considered in light of Russian drone attacks on grain-carrying trucks waiting in lines at border crossing points.

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