Orthodox Name Days on November 9, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Monday, November 9, 2026, the name days are celebrated by Anton, Viktor, Dmytro, Ivan, Illia, Yosyp, Kostyantyn, Nestor, Oleksandr, Oleksii, Semen, Tymofii, Fedir, and others. Among women’s names, Matron is commemorated on this day, and in some calendars, Capitolina is also included. Here’s what each name means and how to congratulate those celebrating their name day.

On November 9, the Orthodox Church commemorates the martyrs Onisifor and Porphyrius, who suffered for the Christian faith. The Venerable Matrona of Constantinople is also commemorated on this day.

These and other church dates are associated with the name days of people named after saints. Among them are names common in Ukraine as well as those that are less common today.

Women’s Names on November 9

Motrona—a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word matrona, which referred to a respectable married woman or a lady of the house. The name is also associated with the concepts of dignity, respect, and motherhood. The ecclesiastical form is Matrona.

Capitolina — a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the Capitoline Hill—one of the seven hills of Ancient Rome, where important temples were located. The name can be translated as “she who belongs to the Capitoline Hill.” In Christian tradition, there is a well-known holy martyr named Capitolina.

Male Names for November 9

Anton is a name of ancient Roman origin. It is associated with the family name Antonius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established, but it is often interpreted as “one who enters battle” or “adversary.”

Victor is a name of Latin origin meaning “victor.” It derives from the word “victor.” In the Christian tradition, this name was borne by martyrs and saints.

Dmytro is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the name of the ancient Greek goddess Demeter, who was considered the patroness of agriculture and fertility. Therefore, Dmytro is often interpreted as “dedicated to Demeter.”

Ivan is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the most common names in the Christian tradition.

Ilya is a name of ancient Jewish origin. It means “my God is the Lord” or “my God is Yahweh.” In the Bible, the prophet Elijah is known for his devotion to his faith and his struggle against paganism.

Joseph is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is translated as “God will increase” or “may God add.” In the Bible, this was the name of the son of the patriarch Jacob, and in the New Testament, it was the name of the righteous Joseph, the husband of the Virgin Mary.

Constantine is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word constans, meaning “steadfast,” “constant,” or “unwavering.” One of the most famous people to bear this name was Emperor Constantine the Great.

Nestor is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with the concepts of wisdom, experience, and returning home. In ancient Greek legends, Nestor was a wise king who was known for his prudence.

Alexander is a name of Greek origin. It consists of parts that mean “to defend” and “person.” Therefore, it is translated as “defender of the people” or “one who protects.”

Oleksiy also has Greek roots. It means “defender,” “helper,” or “one who protects.” The name is common in many countries and has several forms, including Oleksiy and Les.

Semen is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Shimon. It means “heard by God” or “God has heard.” The name has an ancient biblical history.

Timofiy is a name of Greek origin. It is derived from words meaning “honor” and “God.” It is translated as “one who honors God.”

Fedir is a name of Greek origin, composed of words meaning “God” and “gift.” Therefore, it is translated as “God’s gift” or “given by God.” Another form of the name is Theodore.

Andriy is a name of Greek origin that means “manly,” “brave,” or “courageous.” One of the most famous people to bear this name was the Apostle Andrew the First-Called.

Valentin is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word valens, meaning “strong,” “healthy,” or “full of strength.”

Mark is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with Mars, the ancient Roman god of war. Therefore, one of the common interpretations is “dedicated to Mars.” The name is also known thanks to the evangelist Mark.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, people usually choose the date of their feast day closest to their birthday or the name of the saint chosen as their patron during baptism.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

You can spend your name day with your family or get together with loved ones. Believers usually visit a church, pray to their heavenly patron, and give thanks for support and protection.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. The main thing is to focus on the spiritual significance of the day, remember your patron saint, and spend time with family.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

You can wish those celebrating their Name Day on November 9 good health, peace, love, prosperity, and peace of mind. It’s also appropriate to wish them God’s blessing, the support of their heavenly patron, and the strength to overcome life’s challenges.

For example, a greeting might sound like this: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always watch over you, help you find the right path, and give you strength in difficult moments. I wish you health, peace, love, and as many happy days as possible.”

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