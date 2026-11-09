Magnetic Storms, November 9–15, 2026: Forecast and Impact on Well-Being

The second ten-day period of November will be marked by a variable geomagnetic environment. Throughout the week, both relatively calm conditions in the geomagnetic field and periods of moderate to strong geomagnetic fluctuations caused by solar activity are expected.

Detailed geomagnetic forecast by day

November 9 (Monday). A calm geomagnetic situation is expected. Solar activity will remain low, so weather-sensitive individuals will feel comfortable. The geomagnetic activity level is rated at 2 points (green level).

November 10 (Tuesday). Minor fluctuations at level 3 (green level) are expected. They will not pose a threat, but sensitive individuals may experience mild fatigue or energy dips toward the end of the day.

November 11–12 (Wednesday–Thursday). A moderate magnetic storm with an intensity of 4 points (yellow level) is forecast. Increased geomagnetic activity may cause headaches, fluctuations in blood pressure, apathy, or irritability.

November 13 (Friday). The geomagnetic disturbance will peak at 5 on the scale (red level, severe magnetic storm). This is a significant flare-up that may affect not only weather-sensitive people but also those who do not usually react to changes in space weather.

November 14–15 (Saturday–Sunday). The intensity will drop to 3 on Saturday and to 2 on Sunday. The geomagnetic field will gradually stabilize, and the situation will return to normal by the end of the weekend.

What Is a Magnetic Storm?

Magnetic storms are disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the planet’s interaction with solar wind streams. When powerful solar flares occur on the Sun, a huge number of charged particles are ejected into space, reaching the atmosphere within 1–3 days. The interaction of solar plasma with the Earth’s magnetic field causes fluctuations that can last from a few hours to several days in a row, and is assessed on a scale from 0 to 9 on the K-index—an international index that measures the level of geomagnetic activity and the intensity of magnetic storms on Earth.

Values from 0 to 2 correspond to a completely calm geomagnetic field. Values of 3 and 4 indicate minor or moderate disturbances, which usually go unnoticed by most people and electronic devices.

Starting at 5, a geomagnetic storm is recorded (red level). Levels of 5–6 indicate a moderate solar storm, while levels from 7 to 9 indicate a strong, very strong, and extreme magnetic storm.

Recommendations During Magnetic Storms

During magnetic storms, it is important to monitor your blood pressure and keep necessary medications on hand if you have hypertension or cardiovascular disease. You should also reduce your workload, avoiding strenuous physical labor and stress on days of peak activity. It is important to maintain proper hydration by drinking more water and limiting your intake of coffee, energy drinks, and alcohol. In addition, spending time outdoors is beneficial, as evening walks can help oxygenate the blood and make it easier to fall asleep.

Source: U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center (NOAA SWPC).

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Tips and the Best Days for Gardening.

Fisherman’s Calendar for November 2026: Features and the Best Days for Fishing/

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

Read us on