Gardener's Calendar for November 9–15, 2026: Final Fall Chores

In mid-November, gardening and vegetable-growing activities in Ukraine enter the final stage of preparing the plot for winter. The main focus at this time is on covering plants, pre-winter sowing, sanitizing the garden, and making final preparations to preserve the plot until spring.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 9 to 15 is characterized by a steady drop in average daily temperatures, frequent ground frosts, and high humidity. This is the optimal time to complete the last urgent tasks in the garden and vegetable patch.

Top Tips for This Week

Finally insulate perennials and heat-loving shrubs by completing mulching and installing protective covers.

Sow small-seeded vegetable crops for winter in furrows prepared in advance.

Protect your garden from rodents by installing netting or wrapping the trunks of young trees with protective materials.

Main Tasks in the Garden and Vegetable Patch

1. Work in the garden (trees and shrubs). In the garden, finish sanitary pruning of the crowns and remove fallen leaves, which can be a source of infection. Treat trees and shrubs with concentrated solutions before winter to destroy disease-causing pathogens and overwintering pests. The trunks of young trees are wrapped with fir branches, non-woven fabric, or special netting to protect them from hares and mice.

2. Work in the garden and vegetable beds. In empty beds, perform pre-winter sowing of carrots, beets, dill, parsley, and lettuce, as well as planting winter garlic and onions. Seeds are sown into the frozen ground and covered with a dry soil mixture prepared in advance. Mulching of winter garlic and onion plantings is completed using sawdust, peat, or spruce branches to prevent freezing.

Gardener’s and Vegetable Grower’s Calendar by Day of the Week

November 9 (Monday) — Start of the week, low temperatures: prepare and mulch the beds for winter crops.

November 10 (Tuesday) — A damp day: sow greens, carrots, and parsley for winter in pre-prepared furrows.

November 11 (Wednesday) — Cloudy weather: Final cleanup of the garden to remove fallen leaves and take them to compost pits.

November 12 (Thursday) — Cool day: Wrap the trunks of young fruit trees with protective material to keep rodents away.

November 13 (Friday) — Nighttime temperatures drop: Cover rose bushes, hydrangeas, and other sensitive perennials.

November 14 (Saturday) — Day off, garden work: apply preventive treatments to trees and shrubs against diseases and pests.

November 15 (Sunday) — End of the week: clean, disinfect, and store garden equipment and tools.

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Work.

The November 2026 Angler’s Calendar: Highlights and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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