Ukrainians were warned about a hoax regarding a large-scale cyberattack on November 17

False information is circulating on social media about an alleged large-scale cyberattack set to take place on November 17. According to the authors of these posts, hackers will drain bank accounts and subsequently shut down the internet worldwide for three months.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that these reports have no basis in fact. Their authors rely on rumors and unverified information.

Recommendations from various governments regarding food and water stockpiles for emergencies were also used to spread panic. However, these recommendations are not related to November 17.

In addition, a test of the emergency alert system is scheduled for that day in the United States. It involves only a test broadcast on radio and television and is not related to an internet shutdown or the freezing of bank accounts.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation

Ukraine carried out a cyberattack on Russia’s emergency alert system in response to Moscow’s actions, which on November 1 attacked the Ukrainian system and spread fake warnings about a nuclear threat to users. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian operation was a response to Russian interference.

Emergency alert systems in Ukraine and the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—were targeted by cyberattacks overnight, according to France 24. During the attacks, users in both countries received false warnings about possible nuclear strikes.

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, commented on the Russian cyberattack on the Ukrainian “Air Raid Alert” app. According to her, such actions are part of Russia’s broader war against Ukraine.

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