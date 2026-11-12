The newly elected rector of Shevchenko University spoke about the first changes to the academic process

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv has approved an online format for the winter session and updated the rules for taking exams in case of technical issues. The first decisions made by the new rector, Valerii Kopiika, concern the organization of the educational process and student safety.

Rector Valerii Kopiika announced that the university’s winter session will be held online from November 23 to December 15. The decision was made following discussions with students and the university administration. It was formalized by an order dated November 11.

“All these days, my team and I have been looking for a solution that is as convenient and safe as possible for everyone. And we found it together with the students,” the rector wrote.

Students will take quizzes and exams, as well as defend their term papers, remotely.

At the same time, the university’s Academic Council has amended the rules for conducting exams. Now, while answering questions, students must show the devices they are using on camera. Interference by third parties during the exam is prohibited.

Remote assessment will include an oral interview with the instructor. If a student is required to complete a written assignment or take a test beforehand, they will be able to speak with the instructor after finishing those tasks.

During the exam, students must have their camera and microphone turned on.

Separately, the university has established a procedure to follow in the event of technical malfunctions. If there is a power outage or loss of internet connection during the exam, the student must report the problem to the instructor, the class representative, or the faculty administration on the same day.

After consultation with the university, the exam may be continued at a later time. This situation will not be considered a retake, and technical issues will not be grounds for assigning a failing grade.

Students and instructors who do not have the necessary equipment or suitable conditions at home for remote testing will be able to use university facilities.

To do so, students must coordinate the possibility of taking exams with their faculty or institute in advance. By November 20, departments must announce where exactly the exams will be held and how to register.

Valerii Kopiika emphasized that the decisions made are just the beginning of the changes. Together with the Student Parliament, he plans to inspect the condition of the university’s shelters and improve the quality of internet connectivity in the dormitories.

“We will take all the suggestions we’ve heard into account as we prepare for the next semester so that the facilities are ready on time,” the rector noted.

At the same time, Kopiika assured that the remote format will not mean a relaxation of requirements for students.

“Knowledge will be assessed just as fairly as it is in the classroom,” he emphasized.

This was reported by the rector and KNU on Facebook.

Valerii Kopiika, Chair of the Academic Council, won the election for rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, which took place on October 27, 2026. He secured victory in the first round, receiving 51.74% of the vote.

The Minister of Education signed an order appointing Valerii Kopiika as rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv for a five-year term.

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