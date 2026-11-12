In the Khmelnytskyi region, a doctor demanded $12,000 to have the patient's wife certified as disabled

In the Khmelnytskyi region, an oncologist at a medical facility in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district was notified that he is suspected of receiving 12,000 U.S. dollars in exchange for influencing a decision regarding the determination of disability status. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the investigation, in September 2026, a man approached the doctor with a request to assist in obtaining a Group II disability designation for his wife. The woman met the relevant medical criteria, but the final decision on whether there were grounds for granting the disability classification was to be made by a panel of experts.

The doctor claimed he could influence the members of such a team at one of the medical facilities in the Ternopil region. In exchange, he demanded $12,000.

After this conversation, the man reported the matter to law enforcement. During subsequent meetings, the doctor received copies of the woman’s documents and repeatedly emphasized the need to transfer the agreed-upon amount.

In November, the doctor received the money from the man. Immediately afterward, he was detained pursuant to Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of selecting a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

The doctor’s actions have been classified under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with the extortion of such a benefit.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court verdict. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office. In the Chernihiv region, a doctor demanded a bribe in exchange for a medical report on the death of a soldier. Earlier, the Supreme Court upheld an 11-year prison sentence for a former judge from Dnipro on bribery charges. As a reminder, on September 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on a member of the Volyn Regional Council who is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit for facilitating the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk. A judge from Zakarpattia, convicted of bribery, was released from prison early. A female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000.

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