India is ready to help Ukraine resume grain exports through the Black Sea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of the main topics was the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

According to Zelenskyy, India is ready to act as a mediator in establishing food corridors. Ukraine is counting on New Delhi’s continued diplomatic efforts in this regard.

The president also briefed Modi on Ukraine’s preparations for the talks in Abu Dhabi and emphasized the need for Russia to be ready to de-escalate the conflict.

Modi, for his part, stated that he has repeatedly called on Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

The parties agreed to remain in contact regarding food security and other issues of bilateral cooperation.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Telegram)

Negotiations between India and Russia on introducing a visa-free regime for organized tourist groups have failed to yield results. The parties have suspended work on the relevant agreement, despite repeated calls by Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement.

Indian manufacturers have significantly increased their supply of ammunition to European countries since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

India has reduced its imports of Russian oil to their lowest level since March 2022—the early months of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

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