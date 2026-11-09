In the Carpathian region, a driving instructor demanded $300 for passing the driving test

In Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officials exposed a 48-year-old driving instructor suspected of accepting a bribe to influence the outcome of a practical driving test.

According to the investigation, in October, the man demanded $300 from his student. In exchange for this money, he promised to arrange with the examiner at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center for the student to pass the Category “B” driving test.

On November 4, the student took the practical exam and then handed the agreed-upon amount to the instructor. Immediately after receiving the money, the man was detained.

The driving instructor was notified that he is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing the decision of a public official. He faces up to five years in prison.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating his possible involvement in other similar cases.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

The Amur-Nizhnedniprovsky District Court of Dnipro found Oleksandr Batryn and Yevhen Yashcheritsyn, a specialist at the territorial service center, guilty of abuse of influence under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced each to a fine of 34,000 hryvnias.

In Khmelnytskyi, a man received 18,000 hryvnias for promising to help someone pass the practical driver’s license exam at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. The court found him guilty of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decisions of officials, but the verdict does not contain evidence that the service center employees were actually involved in the scheme.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center in Poltava Oblast may have concealed millions in assets from the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK).

Read us on