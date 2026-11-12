Ruins, damaged equipment, and new concerns — the BBC visited the DTEK thermal power plant

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) published a report from one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, which was struck directly by a Russian ballistic missile. The footage shows extensive destruction and damaged equipment that power plant workers are trying to repair. The film crew worked under the constant threat of further shelling.

BBC journalist Dan Johnson visited one of Ukraine’s largest power plants. A Russian missile strike caused significant damage to the facility, and recovery efforts are being hampered by frequent air raid alerts. For security reasons, the journalists are not disclosing the name or location of the facility. The report showed the aftermath of the Russian attack and the conditions under which power plant workers are forced to operate. Despite the damage, plant workers continue to repair the equipment to get it back online. However, every new air raid alert forces them to stop working and seek shelter.

The report is titled “We Have to Run.” It conveys the reality faced by Ukrainian energy workers: even at facilities where repairs are underway, the danger of a new strike remains constant.

Russian attacks are hampering the restoration of the power grid

The BBC report also discusses the electricity supply situation in Ukraine. Due to intensified Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, rolling blackouts are in effect across various regions. According to journalists, some families in Kyiv are without electricity for up to 20 hours a day. Ukrainian officials warn that the situation could become critical if they are unable to provide people with electricity for at least four hours a day. Russian attacks not only damage equipment but also complicate repairs: power workers are forced to halt their work time and again due to the threat of shelling.

DTEK thanked BBC journalists for their report and for highlighting the work of Ukrainian power workers in such dangerous conditions. The company also published unique footage of one of the destroyed thermal power plants. The full story and video report can be viewed on the BBC website.

Consumers are complaining that even after the power comes back on, it goes out again fairly quickly—even when it’s not a scheduled outage, an emergency outage, or a power cut. A DTEK utility worker explained the reason.

Throughout October, DTEK energy workers restored power to more than 6.7 million households in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, which had been left without power due to Russian shelling.

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