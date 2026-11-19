The administration of the medical facility where singer Iryna Fedyshyn lost her unborn child has commented for the first time on the high-profile scandal and the couple’s public statements, noting that it currently has no plans to file a lawsuit, and that the doctor mentioned in connection with the events has resigned of her own accord.

This is stated in the hospital’s official response to a request from journalists.

The hospital’s director, Svitlana Havryliuk, noted that the details of medical care, as well as the very fact of a patient’s visit, are subject to medical confidentiality; therefore, the institution has no right to disclose the circumstances of the singer’s treatment or to assess possible violations of internal protocols. When asked about possible lawsuits stemming from public accusations by the artist and her husband, the administration replied that it currently has no such plans.

The hospital also clarified that the doctor in question had resigned based on a submitted resignation letter, not due to forced dismissal. At the same time, the hospital emphasized that doctors follow current medical protocols when providing care, taking into account patients’ medical histories and preliminary diagnoses.

Source: Focus.

A commission from the Ministry of Health identified seven violations in the provision of medical care at St. Anne’s Hospital in Lviv. It was there, according to Vitaliy Chovnik, the husband of singer Iryna Fedyshyn, that the family lost their daughter. Among the shortcomings identified by experts were delays in performing an ultrasound examination, problems with assessing blood loss, and a delayed diagnosis of placental abruption.

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy she experienced during her pregnancy.

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