The Ukrainian President’s Foundation honored 41 schoolchildren and college students from various regions of the country for their academic achievements and victories in academic competitions. The awards were presented to winners of national and international competitions, as well as to graduates who achieved high scores on the national multi-subject test. The amount of the awards depends on the students’ achievements and can range from 5,000 hryvnias per month to a one-time payment of 100,000 hryvnias.

The awards ceremony took place on November 19, 2026, in Lviv. Presidential awards and scholarships were presented to 41 high school and university students who achieved high academic results and represented Ukraine at the national and international levels. Among the awardees were winners of national student academic competitions, medalists of international academic competitions, and students from Ukrainian universities. A separate category consists of graduates who scored at least 185 points on each subject of the national multi-subject test.

Olga Budnyk, the President of Ukraine’s Special Advisor on the Foundation, emphasized that the state aims not only to recognize the achievements of young people but also to help talented students and university students develop their careers in Ukraine. “A high school student who has already represented Ukraine at an Olympiad may, in a few years, represent the country as an outstanding scientist. We want them to have the opportunity to follow this path in Ukraine,” she said.

According to Budnik, the presidential award is intended to recognize the achievements of young people, while the scholarship is meant to provide financial support that will help them focus on their studies. Universities also have an important role to play in this process, as they can create the conditions for further scientific and professional work.

What payments are provided for high school and college students

The amount of the presidential awards and scholarships depends on the results achieved by students. In particular, a one-time award of 20,000 hryvnias is provided for the highest score at the All-Ukrainian Student Olympiad. Winners of international student Olympiads can receive 100,000 hryvnias each.

Separate payments are provided to students who demonstrated high results in student Olympiads even before entering university. Depending on their achievements, they can receive between 5,000 and 25,000 hryvnias per month during the academic year. High school graduates who scored at least 185 points in each subject on the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT) are eligible for a monthly scholarship of 10,000 hryvnias. This stipend will be paid for 12 months, provided that the applicant continues their studies at a Ukrainian institution of higher education.

Students in grades 8–10 who represented Ukraine at international academic competitions are also eligible for support. They will receive monthly payments ranging from 10,000 to 25,000 hryvnias during the academic year. The exact amount depends on their competition results.

What opportunities are available to award recipients?

The Foundation notes that support for talented youth is not limited to monetary payments. Students can join the Foundation’s community, participate in educational programs, and work on joint initiatives. Iryna Tulyakova, Chair of the Foundation’s Board, emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for the further development of young people. This refers to an environment where they can find like-minded peers, gain new knowledge, and develop their abilities.

According to the Foundation’s Director, Yuriy Petrushenko, more than 500 talented students have joined the community this year. Participants can attend educational workshops and intensive courses, take part in career sessions, and apply for internship, mentorship, and international scholarship programs. Participation in these programs is subject to the terms and results of the selection process.

Thus, the presidential awards and scholarships are intended not only to recognize achievements already made but also to help young Ukrainians continue their education, develop their academic interests, and build a professional future in Ukraine. This was announced by the President of Ukraine’s Foundation for the Support of Education, Science, and Sports.

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