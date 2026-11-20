Ukraine needs 115 billion euros for 2027. Currently, 45 billion euros have already been approved as part of a loan from the EU, and there are positive signs regarding another 45 billion. Therefore, the government needs to find an additional 25 billion euros, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Berlin on November 19.

Ukraine needs 115 billion euros to secure funding for 2027. Of this amount, 45 billion euros have already been approved as part of the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan. Another 45 billion euros may be provided through a new support mechanism proposed by the European Commission.

According to the head of state, Ukraine initially had to secure an additional 70 billion euros. This is a large sum that needs to be raised to cover next year’s needs. “We realized that Ukraine needs 115 billion euros. We had 45 billion, as you know, the second tranche of the USL (Ukraine Support Loan from the EU—Ed.). That means we still need another 70 billion euros. This is a huge challenge,” Zelenskyy said.

However, the funding situation may change. The president reported that Ukraine has received positive signals regarding the mobilization of an additional 45 billion euros. Together with the already approved loan, this would total 90 billion euros. Thus, another 25 billion euros still needs to be secured. Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine will work to secure these funds. “We understand that we have 90 billion euros. We will find the remaining 25 billion euros; we will work on this,” the president stated.

Where Ukraine Plans to Get the Money

Zelenskyy spoke about the need for an additional 70 billion euros as early as October 16 during a European Council meeting. At that time, he appealed to European leaders to help secure the necessary funding for defense and state support.

According to the president, the war will cost Ukraine 155 billion euros by 2027. He emphasized that at least 70 billion euros in additional aid is needed for defense, weapons procurement, and maintaining the country’s resilience. “This is a realistic figure, and I ask you to provide this support,” Zelenskyy told his European partners at the time. The EU took the next step regarding financial assistance on November 18. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on behalf of the European Commission, proposed creating a “Coordinated Support Instrument for Ukraine.” It is intended to provide Ukraine with an additional 45 billion euros in 2027.

It is precisely these funds that Ukraine is counting on as part of the financing for which it has already received positive signals. At the same time, the European Commission’s proposal and the approved loan represent different stages of financial support. Therefore, the 45 billion euros that Zelenskyy referred to as potential additional funding should not be considered funds that have already been received. Thus, Ukraine’s total need for 2027 amounts to 115 billion euros. Of this amount, 45 billion has already been approved, and another 45 billion could be provided under a new EU mechanism. The government must secure the remaining 25 billion euros with the support of international partners. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a press conference in Berlin on Thursday, November 19.

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