The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a monthly bonus of 10,000 hryvnias for police officers. It will be paid during martial law, but cadets and students at police training institutions will not be eligible for the bonus. The new rules will take effect on January 1, 2027.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has provided for additional payments to police officers. The corresponding decision was enshrined in Resolution No. 1432, “Certain Issues Regarding Social Guarantees for the Financial Support of Police Officers,” which the government adopted on November 18, 2026.

According to the document, law enforcement officers will receive an additional 10,000 hryvnias each month. The payment will apply to police officers serving in the National Police during martial law. However, cadets and students at educational institutions with specialized training programs that prepare future police officers will not receive this supplement.

Who May Be Eligible for the Allowance Increase

The resolution provides not only for a fixed allowance but also for a mechanism to increase it. If a police officer’s total compensation, including the new allowance, is less than ten times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied individuals, the payment will be increased. The calculation will take into account the base salary, the special rank allowance, the seniority allowance, monthly supplementary payments, bonuses, and other remuneration provided for by the government.

In other words, 10,000 hryvnias is the base amount of the additional compensation. If a police officer’s total compensation falls short of the level established by law, the amount of the supplement must be increased sufficiently to ensure the required minimum. This refers to ten times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied individuals, as established as of January 1 of the relevant calendar year. This rule is provided for by Law No. 4909-IX, which concerns the adjustment of financial compensation for police officers and civil protection service employees.

Will the supplement affect the pension?

The additional allowance will be paid only for the duration of martial law. Once martial law is suspended or lifted, this payment will not continue automatically. The government also specifically emphasized that the additional 10,000 hryvnias will not be taken into account when calculating a pension or adjusting its amount. In other words, this supplement will not increase police officers’ pension payments in the future.

When will payments begin?

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will determine the procedure and specific conditions for calculating the supplement. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will establish how these funds will be processed and disbursed. In addition, after martial law is suspended or lifted, the ministry will have one month to prepare proposals for the government regarding the amount of the additional compensation.

Resolution No. 1432 will take effect simultaneously with Law No. 4909-IX of June 10, 2026. This law will take effect on January 1, 2027. Thus, the new rules for police pay are to take effect on that date. The government adopted the relevant decision through Resolution No. 1432, “Certain Issues Regarding Social Guarantees for Police Pay.”

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine issued an order allocating an additional 81.4 billion hryvnias for the urgent needs of the Ministry of Defense, with more than 90% of this amount earmarked for payments to military personnel.

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