Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to speak personally with Vladimir Putin about Ukrainian territories if the Russian president wishes to raise this issue. At the same time, the head of state emphasized that territorial concessions are not merely a clause in a peace agreement, but a matter of Ukraine’s sovereignty, security, and future.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Vladimir Putin should discuss the issue of Ukrainian territories directly with him. According to the head of state, if the Russian leader wishes to raise this topic during negotiations, he must be prepared for a direct conversation with the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy made these remarks while speaking with media representatives following a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” and talks with European leaders and U.S. officials. The president directly addressed Putin with a proposal to discuss territorial issues face-to-face. “If Putin wants to talk about territories, let him talk to me,” Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that the Russian president has shown no willingness to speak with him personally. Zelenskyy questioned how important the territorial issue really is to Putin if he avoids direct dialogue. “You don’t want to talk to me? Well, then, perhaps this issue isn’t all that important to you?” said the Ukrainian president.

Separately, Zelenskyy emphasized that the territorial issue cannot be viewed as a technical detail of a future peace agreement. For Ukraine, it has much broader significance, as it concerns the state’s sovereignty, its security, and its future. Any potential agreements regarding territories, according to the president, must take into account the position of Ukrainian society. Therefore, such decisions cannot be made without considering the interests of Ukraine and its citizens.

Zelenskyy made the statement following talks involving European leaders and U.S. representatives. However, the report does not specify whether the participants agreed on a separate format for direct talks between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin claims that Russia allegedly does not seek to continue the armed conflict, but Ukraine must agree to the compromises proposed by Moscow even before the meeting in Alaska.

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