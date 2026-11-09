The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing updated guidelines for businesses during air raid alerts. The changes are expected to be adopted in November.

Oleksandr Tsybort, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment, announced this in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The new rules will include differentiated safety requirements depending on the number of employees and visitors at a facility. For small businesses with few people, the conditions are planned to be simplified as much as possible.

In particular, potential requirements include adhering to the “two-wall” rule, informing employees and customers about the air threat, and indicating the location of the nearest shelter.

Businesses will also be allowed to use shelters located outside their own premises. For multi-story buildings, such a shelter must be within a radius of up to 300 meters, and for low-rise buildings—up to 500 meters.

Businesses will be required to inform employees and visitors of the location of the nearest shelter, in particular through appropriate informational signs.

The government is currently working on amendments to the existing resolution in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service. There are no plans to establish a separate commission to monitor compliance with the new requirements.

Source: Radio Free Europe

In Kyiv, work has begun on installing another mobile shelter at a public transit stop. It is being installed at the “Vladimir Ivasyuk Avenue” stop in the direction of the Troyeshchyna residential district. The work is being carried out by “Kyivpastrans.”

Ukrzaliznytsia has installed 33 mobile shelters in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

The prosecutor’s office will seek a court order to require the installation of mobile shelters in Kyiv.

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