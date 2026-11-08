A man was injured in a grenade explosion in Khmelnytskyi

The incident occurred on November 8 at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the Rakove neighborhood.

According to preliminary police reports, the ammunition exploded in the man’s hand, causing him to sustain injuries.

Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene provided first aid to the victim. An investigative team is currently determining the circumstances of the explosion.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Police

In the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital, a man threw a combat grenade into a residential building following a conflict with an acquaintance. The explosion occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Zodchykh Street; no one was injured. Police detained the suspect, who faces up to seven years in prison.

In the Zhytomyr region, law enforcement is investigating the illegal handling of ammunition after a man mailed a grenade to his wife. According to the investigation, he illegally carried, stored, and transferred explosive devices. During an emergency search of his home, police found about ten grenades of various origins.

In Ternopil on October 22, a man threatened to detonate a grenade during a dispute with his mother over documents related to an apartment. The incident occurred in a building on Vyshnivets’kyi Street.

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