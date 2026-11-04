Stefanyishyna assessed the future prospects of the agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. on mineral resources

Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the U.S., spoke about the significance of the agreements between Kyiv and Washington regarding mineral resources and assessed their potential for the future.

Despite comments from legal experts regarding the haste with which the document was signed and the fact that it has not been ratified by parliament, Stefanishyna emphasized its significance for bilateral relations.

According to Stefanishyna, this economic intergovernmental agreement with the U.S.—the first since Ukraine regained its independence—played a key role in stabilizing relations with Donald Trump’s administration following tense events in the Oval Office. She noted that during the course of complex and contentious negotiations, the initial draft of the document was completely rewritten.

The former official emphasized that the agreement holds great promise for the future, although the funds currently allocated to the Investment Fund for Ukraine’s Reconstruction are insufficient for large-scale investments by major American industrial players. In her view, further advancement of this agreement and cooperation with American businesses should remain a separate, full-fledged political priority for Ukraine both during the war and after its conclusion.

Source: Glavkom

Earlier, the Rada approved in principle amendments to the Budget Code to implement the agreement on mineral resources.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law approved by the Verkhovna Rada ratifying the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources.



Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on economic cooperation (the “mineral resources agreement”). The agreement was signed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.



The mineral resources agreement signed with Ukraine is a full-fledged economic partnership that will give President Donald Trump leverage in negotiations with Russia, said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.



The U.S. plans to use the mineral resources agreement with Ukraine to exert influence on Russia, particularly during ceasefire negotiations.

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