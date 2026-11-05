Japan will continue to support Ukraine and impose sanctions against Russia

Japan will not change its stance on supporting Ukraine and will continue to impose sanctions against Russia. Tokyo also intends to continue cooperating with international partners to help achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Tokyo’s policy of supporting Kyiv and imposing sanctions against Moscow would remain unchanged.

During a conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, Koizumi emphasized that Japan consistently supports Ukraine and imposes sanctions against Russia.

“Japan will never waver in its consistent stance on supporting Ukraine,” the Japanese minister stated.

He also confirmed that the Japanese Ministry of Defense and the Japan Self-Defense Forces will continue to work closely with the international community to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Koizumi recalled that Japan has already provided Ukraine with Self-Defense Forces vehicles and has treated wounded Ukrainian servicemen.

For his part, Khmara thanked Japan for its ongoing assistance to Ukraine. The ministers also discussed cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

This was Koizumi’s first conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart since his appointment as Japan’s defense minister.

This was reported by the Japanese Ministry of Defense following a video conference between the two countries’ defense ministers on November 5. Source: https://censor.net/ua/n4032216



Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine with the Speaker of the Japanese Parliament.

Ukraine has received nearly $1.3 billion from Japan as part of the PEACE in Ukraine project.

Ukraine will receive nearly $691 million in grant aid from Japan and Canada

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