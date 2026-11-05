Lubinec revealed what he asked Melania Trump for at the White House

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, spoke about his conversation with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during a meeting at the White House. He thanked her for participating in the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and asked her not to stop providing aid to Ukraine. According to the ombudsman, thousands of Ukrainians are still waiting for the opportunity to leave the occupied territories or return home.

During his conversation with Melania Trump, the ombudsman specifically mentioned her personal involvement in the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. “I told Melania Trump just one thing: don’t stop,” Lubinets wrote.

He emphasized that thanks to the involvement of the First Lady of the United States, it was possible to open a path to rescue Ukrainians who found themselves in danger in the temporarily occupied territory. At the same time, according to the ombudsman, this work must continue, as thousands of other people also need help. Among them are children, civilians in the occupied territories, civilian hostages, and Ukrainian prisoners of war. Lubinets noted that to rescue them, it is necessary to continue seeking all possible avenues and to engage international partners.

The Ombudsman also thanked Melania Trump for her concern for the fate of Ukrainians and her willingness to participate in humanitarian initiatives. “Thank you, Ms. Melania, for your compassion, humanity, and willingness to help Ukraine. I very much hope that our joint humanitarian work will continue!” he concluded.

Thus, Lubinets called on the First Lady of the United States not to limit humanitarian support to a single mission and to continue working to rescue Ukrainians who remain under occupation, in captivity, or in need of assistance. Dmytro Lubinets reported on the meeting via his Telegram channel.

On November 4, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, is traveling to Washington, D.C., where he is scheduled to meet with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Earlier, Lubinets explained his handshake with the Russian ombudswoman.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.







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