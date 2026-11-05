Ostap Stakhiv, a mobilized pseudo-activist, left the Naval Forces training center without authorization. He is currently being sought.

His disappearance came to light on the morning of November 5 during a headcount. The information was confirmed by Oleksandr Molodiy, a recruiter for the 38th Separate Marine Brigade.

According to him, the search has been unsuccessful. A report was filed against Stakhiv for leaving his unit without permission, and the information was forwarded to the Military Law Enforcement Service.

Meanwhile, in a video released by Jean Novoseltsev, Stakhiv stated that he had left the training center of his own accord, does not consider himself mobilized, and is heading toward Lviv.

Source: Suspilne.

On October 31, National Police officers took pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv to one of Lviv’s district territorial recruitment and social support centers. He is currently undergoing a military medical examination.

Prosecutors have filed an indictment with the court against the 40-year-old Lviv pseudo-activist, who is accused of disseminating information about the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and of fraud.

Bail was posted for anti-vaccination activist Ostap Stakhiv, and on December 1, he was released from pretrial detention.

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