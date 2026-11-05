A journalist from the U.S. has become an ambassador for the Borisfen Marine Corps Brigade

American journalist, documentary filmmaker, and writer Zarina Zabriskie has become an ambassador for the 34th Separate Marine Brigade “Borysfen.” She has been living and working in Kherson for a long time, where she documents the aftermath of Russian attacks and tells the world about life in the city under constant shelling.

Zabriskie filmed the delivery of humanitarian aid by drones to the occupied town of Oleshky and also produced the documentary “Kherson: A Human Safari,” which was presented at the Munich Security Conference.

According to the journalist, one of the catalysts for her appointment as an ambassador was the death of her colleague Volodymyr Obertas. He sustained fatal injuries after stepping on a landmine in Kherson on October 27—the first day of the ceasefire.

The 34th Brigade reported that Zarina conducted numerous interviews with servicemen, visited the positions of Ukrainian defenders, and continues to live in the city. The soldiers even gave her the call sign “California.”

The journalist is currently finishing work on her second documentary about Kherson and is also preparing a third film—about the soldiers defending the city, specifically the fighters of the 34th Marine Brigade.

The brigade noted that their collaboration with Zabriskie has been ongoing for a long time, and her new status is expected to take it to the next level.

Source: 34th Separate Marine Brigade “Borysfen.”

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