The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved seven new educational lessons for high school students. They focus on animal welfare, volunteerism, civic responsibility, and addressing climate challenges.

The lessons were developed by the organization UAnimals and the company Suziria Group as part of the “Humane Education and Volunteering” project. The program includes hands-on activities, discussions, teamwork, and fact-checking.

During the lessons, students will learn the rules of responsible animal care, ways to help stray pets, and the basics of charitable fundraising and volunteering. Students will also explore the impact of the entertainment industry on animals, as well as the effects of plant-based diets and personal choices on the environment.

Some sessions are dedicated to rescuing animals during wartime, climate change, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology. In one of the interactive lessons, students will model the world in 2050.

All materials have been certified as “Approved for Use in the Educational Process.” Teachers can conduct the lessons in their entirety, use individual assignments, or adapt them to the needs of their class.

In total, 21 lessons for elementary, middle, and high school have already been developed and approved as part of the project. During the 2025–2026 school year, more than 2,000 teachers joined the initiative, and the educational activities reached more than 24,000 children.

Source: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

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