The government approved amendments to Resolution No. 303, which will allow the state agency PlayCity to resume routine inspections of lottery operators even during martial law.

Such inspections have not been conducted since 2013 due to the lack of the necessary regulatory framework.

In November 2025, the government approved licensing terms for conducting lotteries, and in 2026, the budget received 72.6 million UAH in licensing fees for the first time.

Now, PlayCity will be able to comprehensively verify operators’ compliance with legislation and licensing requirements, as well as monitor the protection of lottery participants’ rights.

Svitlana, a resident of Cherkasy, won 190,000 hryvnias in the lottery. Her lucky ticket, which cost only 45 hryvnias, was purchased on a hunch.

Ukraine plans to phase out the state lottery.

As a reminder, PlayCity issued a license to the Ukrainian National Lottery.

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