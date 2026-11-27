The Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office has announced that an official from the state architectural and construction control department of the Dachne Village Council is under investigation. He is accused of receiving an unlawful benefit on a large scale under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the prosecutor’s office, the case involves a plot of land on the shore of the Khadzhibey Estuary valued at $17,000.

According to the investigation, the official received $17,000 from a businessman in exchange for facilitating a favorable decision by deputies and officials of the local government.

The matter concerned a 4-hectare plot of land on the coast of the Khadzhibey Estuary. In exchange for this sum, the village council representative was to secure approval for a detailed development plan for recreational activities, as well as a permit to build 16 vacation homes.

The official was detained while receiving the illicit funds.

At the request of the prosecutor’s office, the suspect was placed in pretrial detention with the option of posting bail of half a million hryvnias.

Operational support was provided by the Migration Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa Region.

Source: Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) caught the head of a district court in the Odesa region while he was accepting a bribe.

Meanwhile, the High Council of Justice has suspended Judge Pelykh, who is suspected of accepting a bribe in the form of “candy.”

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified the deputy director of the municipal institution “Park of Culture and Recreation "Hydropark," who is suspected of receiving 1.5 million hryvnias in illicit benefits for granting the right to hold events on the park’s grounds.

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