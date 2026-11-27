Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky stated on November 27 that he considers periodic updates to the reservation rules necessary in the context of a full-scale war.

“Based on this or that case (a lawmaker’s statement regarding the mobilization of employees of anonymous Telegram channels—IF-U), you are confirming the fact that the mobilization system needs to be improved. And so, the fact that the government is making certain changes at regular intervals—I believe this is necessary in a state of war, because the situation and the state of mobilization are updated every day,” Koretskyi said during “Question Time with the Government” in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

Commenting on his previous statement that the government would present a new social contract regarding mobilization obligations for businesses by December 1, the prime minister noted: “We said it would be made public in early December. We’re working on it. Nothing has changed; we’ll be ready to present it in early December,” reported an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Earlier, Koretsky explained why Ukraine is postponing the launch of pension reform.

Ukraine covers only one-third of its needs for 2027 with its own funds, according to Koretsky.

New schemes to evade mobilization have been uncovered in Ukraine.

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