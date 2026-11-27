In Kyiv, law enforcement officers apprehended a 31-year-old local resident suspected of selling psychotropic substances in the Obolon district. The man had hidden more than half a kilogram of the highly dangerous substance PVP inside a children’s toy. The total value of the seized drugs on the black market is approximately 550,000 hryvnias.

According to the Kyiv Police Communications Department, operatives from the Capital Police Headquarters’ Anti-Drug Crime Division determined that a 31-year-old Kyiv resident had organized the illegal trade in psychotropic substances.

Law enforcement officers stopped the man on Yordanska Street. During a search, they found a package containing a piece of mail. An investigative team from the Obolon Police Department arrived at the scene.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that inside the package was a box containing a children’s toy, in which a bag with over 500 grams of the particularly dangerous psychotropic substance PVP had been hidden.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, police seized an additional 30 grams of methamphetamine and alpha-PVP, as well as bags for packaging psychotropic substances and electronic scales.

The total estimated value of the seized substances is 550,000 UAH.

Investigators detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Under the procedural supervision of the Obolon District Prosecutor’s Office, he was notified of his status as a suspect under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—the illegal acquisition and possession of a psychotropic substance in particularly large quantities for the purpose of distribution.

The penalty under this article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. For the duration of the pretrial investigation, the court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of detention without the right to bail.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police.