A 47-year-old Lviv resident will stand trial on charges of committing a series of thefts. The man has previously been prosecuted multiple times for similar crimes. He faces up to eight years in prison for his actions. The suspect was apprehended by criminal police operatives, investigators, and officers from other Lviv region police units. Operatives from the Criminal Analysis Department also participated in the operation. The Frankivsk and Yavoriv District Prosecutor’s Offices oversaw the proceedings in the case.

Specifically, in late March, the suspect forced open the front door and broke into a store located in a village near Lviv, from which he stole goods totaling nearly 44,000 hryvnias.



In early May, the accused broke into an apartment in an apartment building on Shyroka Street in Lviv, where he stole cash, jewelry, and other valuables totaling nearly 260,000 hryvnias.

On the night of July 4–5, in one of the villages in the Yavoriv District, the suspect forced open a metal-plastic door and broke into a private home, from which he stole jewelry, including: a gold chain, a pendant, a diamond ring, other rings, earrings, and other items with a total value of over 120,000 hryvnias.

Also in July, in Lviv, the suspect stole a wallet from a female passenger’s handbag on a minibus; the wallet contained a gold ring worth about 10,000 hryvnias.

In addition, over the course of several months, the suspect stole five bicycles, an electric bicycle, and an electric scooter from the entryways of apartment buildings in Lviv, and committed three thefts from vehicles in nearby villages, taking cash, electronic devices, and other property belonging to the owners.

The pretrial investigation in the criminal proceedings initiated under Part 4 of Article 185 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has been completed. The indictment has been submitted to the court for consideration.