Two residents of the Shepetivka District were sentenced to 6 years and 6 years and 6 months in prison for the abduction of a 58-year-old man from Slavuta in August 2023.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the attackers went to the victim’s home over a financial debt. After an altercation, one of them beat the man and forced him into a car. They drove him to a sand quarry near Krupets, where they continued to beat him. Later, despite the victim’s serious condition, the men brought him home, but after threatening his partner, they put him back in the trunk and drove him into the woods.

The woman contacted law enforcement when her husband did not return. His fate has remained unknown ever since. The court found a proven causal link between the actions of the convicted men and the victim’s disappearance. The pretrial investigation into the man’s disappearance is ongoing.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, scammers were swindling people out of money by renting out nonexistent apartments.

The perpetrators send text messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay 30 UAH in customs duties for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to the investigation, were defrauding citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps.

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