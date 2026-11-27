The High Anti-Corruption Court has lifted the seizure of eight vehicles that had previously been seized in connection with the case involving Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Medical and Social Expert Commission.

The motion to lift the seizure was filed by attorney Tetyana Kostyuk on behalf of the property owner. The case involves eight vehicles seized by order of a High Anti-Corruption Court investigating judge on October 17, 2024, to preserve physical evidence.

According to the attorney, the company purchased seven of the eight vehicles before Oleksandr Krupa became its sole owner. The defense insisted that the vehicles were not related to the circumstances of the criminal proceedings and that, following the completion of the pretrial investigation, there was no longer any need to seize them.

Prosecutor Vadym Sydorenko did not object to granting the motion. He explained that at the start of the investigation, the vehicles were seized to verify a possible link between the company’s property and the unjustified assets of Tetiana Krupa or her family.

At the same time, according to the prosecutor, the vehicles belonging to the private company “Eurosyr” are not listed in the indictment as assets that could have been the subject of illicit enrichment. The company is listed in the document as one of the Krupa family’s sources of income, which the prosecution took into account when determining her lawful income.

In light of this, the prosecutor agreed that, following the completion of the pretrial investigation and the formulation of the charges, there was no longer a need to continue the seizure of the vehicles. The court granted the defense’s motion and lifted the seizure of all eight vehicles. The ruling has taken legal effect.

Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Examination Commission, is charged with illicit enrichment, failure to declare assets, and money laundering. Her husband, Volodymyr, and her son, Oleksandr, are also named as defendants in the case.

According to investigators, between 2020 and 2024, the Krupa family illegally enriched themselves by approximately 160 million hryvnias. Law enforcement officials believe that part of the funds was laundered through fictitious real estate sales, transferred abroad, and deposited into accounts at foreign banks.

In September 2026, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) filed an indictment against Tetiana Krupa, her husband, and her son with the court. The case is currently being heard by the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Judge Denys Kovalenko issued the corresponding ruling on November 27.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has completed a full audit of the 2024 asset declaration of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise. The audit revealed inaccurate information totaling more than 19.8 million hryvnias, as well as signs of illicit enrichment amounting to more than 235.9 million hryvnias.

Krupa is free to move about the country—the court has extended her release on bail for two months.

The controversial former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Examination Center, Krupa, declared millions in cash.

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